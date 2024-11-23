Natixis Advisors LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Integer by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,826,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 35,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.75.

Integer Price Performance

NYSE:ITGR opened at $138.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.25. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $140.91.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Integer had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $431.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

