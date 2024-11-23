Natixis Advisors LLC Has $5.95 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,052,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $203.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.42. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

