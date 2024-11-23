Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,771 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,240,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,310,000 after buying an additional 4,489,924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in DXC Technology by 1,047.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 820,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after buying an additional 749,060 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in DXC Technology by 683,853.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 745,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after buying an additional 745,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,194,000 after buying an additional 687,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after buying an additional 487,072 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

DXC Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:DXC opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 279.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.