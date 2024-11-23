Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,316 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KFRC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kforce in the second quarter valued at about $718,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,020,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Kforce in the third quarter worth $695,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $58.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average of $61.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $74.79.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Kforce had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $353.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 52.41%.

KFRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

