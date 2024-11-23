Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 10,354 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in G. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genpact by 34.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after acquiring an additional 847,249 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 130.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,465,000 after buying an additional 658,560 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the third quarter valued at $19,779,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact during the third quarter valued at $17,025,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 22.2% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,567,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,456,000 after buying an additional 284,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE G opened at $46.19 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $47.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.