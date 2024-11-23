Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 13,898 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of FMC worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FMC by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,439,000 after buying an additional 1,316,133 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 317.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 836,179 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,686,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,191,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,995,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

FMC Trading Up 0.7 %

FMC stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,485.83. This represents a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.