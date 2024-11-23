Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 2,836 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $328.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.57.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.