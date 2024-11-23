Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 3,533 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 750.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 11.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 41,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $759,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,139,000 after buying an additional 73,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in AppFolio during the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $242.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52 and a beta of 0.83. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $274.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 5,090 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total transaction of $1,202,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,559.84. The trade was a 15.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 1,059 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $242,616.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,790.80. This represents a 10.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,865 shares of company stock worth $5,799,618 over the last ninety days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.75.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

