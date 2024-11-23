Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 741 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Belden worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 72.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 27.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Up 2.3 %

BDC opened at $123.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.92. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $131.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDC shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Doug Zink sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $386,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,751.26. This represents a 31.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

