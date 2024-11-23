Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 82,713 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,713 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CHWY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $789,999,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

