Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 8,939 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE BURL opened at $286.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $288.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.53. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.56.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

