Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Glaukos worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GKOS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter worth about $67,460,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 43.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,220,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,483,000 after purchasing an additional 372,180 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 148.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,805,000 after purchasing an additional 246,322 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 75.6% during the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 429,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after purchasing an additional 184,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 24.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 803,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,112,000 after purchasing an additional 155,653 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $392,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,345.12. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $316,156.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,425.93. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $144.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.31.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

GKOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

