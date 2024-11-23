Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 11,071 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,071 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TAK stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $15.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

