Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 404,807 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,377 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 404,807 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 93.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 570,293 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 333.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 45,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 87.7% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 274,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 128,256 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.02.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

