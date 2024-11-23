NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,449 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth about $216,302,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix in the second quarter worth about $75,914,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 2,410.5% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,681,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,820 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth about $14,388,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix in the second quarter worth about $13,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VYX. DA Davidson decreased their target price on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NCR Voyix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

In other NCR Voyix news, insider James G. Kelly acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $198,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,929. This represents a 46.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $14.50 on Friday. NCR Voyix Co. has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.58 million. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

