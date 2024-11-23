Northland Capmk Weighs in on Nextracker Q1 Earnings

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Nextracker in a report issued on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nextracker’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nextracker’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Nextracker from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.32. Nextracker has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $62.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Nextracker by 73.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 1,602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Nextracker by 29,300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

