NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Price Performance
Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
