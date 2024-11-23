NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

