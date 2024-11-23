Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Lessened by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,909,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,915,000 after purchasing an additional 84,558 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 29.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,884,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,030,000 after acquiring an additional 660,866 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,160,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,580,000 after acquiring an additional 67,974 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 8,530.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,595,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,283,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 262,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $798,825.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,923,837.96. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 4,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $793,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,376 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,254.72. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,680 shares of company stock worth $4,773,724. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $151.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $133.42 and a 1-year high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

Nucor Company Profile



Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

