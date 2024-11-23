nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 152.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in nVent Electric by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NVT opened at $78.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $86.57.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 14,505 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $1,113,403.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,623.40. This trade represents a 18.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 8,022 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $608,629.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,088.91. This trade represents a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,824 shares of company stock worth $6,841,316. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

