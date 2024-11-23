NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Benchmark from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $141.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $13,291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,375,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,459,373,085.80. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

