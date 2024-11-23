OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 60,155 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 60,155 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MFG stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

