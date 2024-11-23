OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 722,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,043,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $136,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,439.07. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

