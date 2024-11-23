OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 109.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,727.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 150.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.77. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

