Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.14% of Oxbridge Re worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.