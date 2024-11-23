Pathstone Holdings LLC Acquires 11,044 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,546 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $48.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.