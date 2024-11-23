Pathstone Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,009,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,890,000 after purchasing an additional 137,209 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,403,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,479,000 after acquiring an additional 550,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,852,000 after acquiring an additional 302,752 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 19.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,914,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,597,000 after purchasing an additional 475,493 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 89.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,733,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,434 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

