Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $5.45 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,873 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $80.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.64. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

