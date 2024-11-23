Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases 101,226 Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 259.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,226 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.49% of Central Securities worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CET. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Central Securities by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Central Securities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 12.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter worth $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John C. Hill acquired 600 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $28,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,816.16. The trade was a 0.87 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.09 per share, with a total value of $49,777.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 84,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,778.44. The trade was a 1.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Securities Stock Down 0.3 %

Central Securities Increases Dividend

CET opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.64. Central Securities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

