Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases 32,744 Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 726,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,744 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 260,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000.

BWG opened at $8.38 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

