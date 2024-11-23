Pathstone Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,415,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $173.71 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $177.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1,737.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.34.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. The company’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,200.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.09.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

