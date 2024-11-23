Pathstone Holdings LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pathstone Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $95,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $248.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.71 and a fifty-two week high of $249.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

