Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 3,032 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.82.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $281.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $197.00 and a fifty-two week high of $307.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

