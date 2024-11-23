Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 403 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 71.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 665.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $73.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

