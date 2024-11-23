Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 61,775 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,775 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 13.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140,416 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NU by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 25,004,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,308,000 after acquiring an additional 204,305 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of NU by 10.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,976,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,143 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of NU by 23.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,927,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 73.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,237,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:NU opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

