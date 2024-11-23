Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 895 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 44,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo purchased 9,247,081 shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,773,323.27. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SMFG opened at $14.28 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $14.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

