Pathstone Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,081 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 566.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBS. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of UBS opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

