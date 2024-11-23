PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of PDF Solutions worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,674,000 after buying an additional 78,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 895,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,673 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 13.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 743,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 90,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 728,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PDFS opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 281.07 and a beta of 1.49. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PDFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PDFS

PDF Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.