Philip Morris International Repays €3 Billion Debt Ahead of ScheduleOn November 21, 2024, Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) announced the prepayment of approximately €3 billion (equivalent to around $3.2 billion) under the 3-year tranche of

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Philip Morris International’s 8K filing here.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More