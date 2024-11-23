Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PIPR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIPR opened at $340.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.87. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $347.15. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.04. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

PIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

