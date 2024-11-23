PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 3.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Exelon’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

