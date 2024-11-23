PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $13,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 16,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $91.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.38. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $95.32.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

