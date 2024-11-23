PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,217.97 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,059.08 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,361.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,397.91.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $954.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240 shares in the company, valued at $314,820. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,338.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

