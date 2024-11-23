PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) by 78,130.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 225,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000.

NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.90 million, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $82.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.34.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

