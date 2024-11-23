PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $10.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 391,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,394,000 after purchasing an additional 191,430 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 979.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 102,798 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,819,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 601.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $210.70 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $176.46 and a one year high of $215.82. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.00 and a 200-day moving average of $202.09.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

