PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $11.55 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,093,785 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,960 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 570,293 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 333.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 45,532 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

