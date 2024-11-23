PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,680 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BALL. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ball by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Ball by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.37. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

