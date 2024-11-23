PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,956 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.13% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $11,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.55. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2566 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.