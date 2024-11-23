PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $13,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This trade represents a 37.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,819. This trade represents a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,984 shares of company stock worth $12,230,877. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.00.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FDS opened at $487.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $466.05 and its 200 day moving average is $435.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

