PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 37 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $10,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 1,100,012.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,562,046,000 after buying an additional 363,004 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 6,454.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,071,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of NVR by 143.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 98.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. This represents a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total transaction of $1,188,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,679. This represents a 35.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,783.33.

NVR Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $9,007.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,052.58 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9,422.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8,587.74.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $125.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

