Procore Technologies Hosts 2024 Investor Day, Unveils Strategic Plans for Growth

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) disclosed in an 8-K filing on November 21, 2024, that it successfully conducted its 2024 Investor Day. The event, which took place both in person and via live webcast, showcased the company’s operational and financial strategies for the upcoming period. Procore Technologies furnished a copy of its Investor Day presentation as Exhibit 99.1 in the filing. Interested parties can access a replay of the webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://investors.procore.com.

Get alerts:

The information provided in the 8-K filing, along with the attached exhibit, is not considered filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Therefore, it is not subject to the liabilities outlined in that section nor incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

Exhibit 99.1 in the filing contains detailed insights into Procore’s capital allocation priorities, including a $300 million stock repurchase authorization and the company’s focus on organic growth, M&A investments, and returning capital to shareholders. The filing highlighted Procore’s commitment to operational efficiency and its goal of achieving notable accretion to per-share targets for long-term shareholder value.

During the Investor Day, Procore emphasized its status as a leader in the construction industry, with a strong platform and partnership portfolio contributing to significant digitization within the sector. The company’s strategic focus includes maximizing efficiency, driving per-share improvement, and sustaining durable growth for its extensive customer base.

In the filing, Procore also outlined its operational efficiency initiatives, including targets for non-GAAP operating margin improvement and free cash flow expansion. The company detailed its progression towards enhancing equity management and prioritizing operating efficiency to drive profitability and shareholder value.

Key takeaways from the Investor Day include Procore’s vision to leverage its leading position in the construction industry to deliver strong customer ROI in a market estimated to reach $15 trillion in global construction spend by 2030. These strategic moves align with Procore’s commitment to innovation and long-term sustainable growth.

The 8-K filing further outlined critical definitions such as annual construction volume, annual recurring revenue, customer count, free cash flow, and total addressable market to provide investors with a comprehensive understanding of Procore’s financial metrics and industry positioning.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this communication is based on the 8-K SEC filing by Procore Technologies, Inc. Investors are advised to refer to the original filing and consult financial professionals for investment decisions.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Procore Technologies’s 8K filing here.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Stories